Homes evacuated when Rocky Mount police find suspicious package during bank robbery investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- While arresting two bank robbery suspects, Rocky Mount Police Department found a suspicious package.

Officers responded to a bank robbery at Providence Bank on Sunset Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. They later found the suspects' car on Old Mill Road near Dana Lane.

After finding the car, officers also found the suspects nearby.

During their investigation, officers found a suspicious package and called the State Bureau of Investigation's bomb squad.

Rocky Mount Police Department and Fire Department evacuated residents in the area. Anyone who lives near the scene is asked to stay away until further notice.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 252-972-1111.
