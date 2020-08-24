5 arrested for looting evacuated homes during California wildfires

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA. (WTVD) -- Five people were arrested for looting evacuated homes in California as the state has had nearly a million acres burn from recent wildfires.
Jose Gandarilla, Susana Luna, Crystal Araujo, Sara Loretz and Crystle Parstch-Lucchesi were all charged. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says the suspects are also charged with grand theft and burglary.
Officials say they responded to reports of looting friday and arrested people in two vehicles.
Fire have burned approximately 968,139 acres throughout the state. Two of the fires, the LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires burning in the Bay Area, are the second and third biggest fires in California history.
