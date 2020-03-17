Durham woman killed in Commerce St. apartment

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department officers are investigating a domestic violence homicide that happened Sunday evening.According to a release from Durham Police Department, officers found 46-year-old Rebecca Baldwin dead inside an apartment on Commerce Street around 9 p.m.Investigators said they believe the case is a domestic incident, but did not name any suspects.Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police Department at (919)560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.