Durham woman killed in Commerce St. apartment

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department officers are investigating a domestic violence homicide that happened Sunday evening.

According to a release from Durham Police Department, officers found 46-year-old Rebecca Baldwin dead inside an apartment on Commerce Street around 9 p.m.

Investigators said they believe the case is a domestic incident, but did not name any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police Department at (919)560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.
