This may take some time for investigation. https://t.co/s7CbOyWAY1 — Clayton Police, NC (@ClaytonPolice) April 10, 2020

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Clayton after a car crashed into a power pole Thursday night.According to the Town of Clayton, a car crashed near Shotwell and Cameron Way.Duke Energy will arrive at the scene to secure downed wires so crews to retrieve the victim.