Homicide investigation underway after man's death in Wilson

Detectives with the Nash County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man died in Wilson on Sunday.Deputies responded to the 9000 block of London Church Road after a report of shots fired at a residence.Upon arrival, deputies found a large crowd loitering outside of a residence. An injured man was found outside.The man was transported to UNC-Nash where he died from his injuries.This investigation is ongoing by Nash County detectives. Anyone with information related to this incident, please call the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459-4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.