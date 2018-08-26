HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Homicide investigation underway after man's death in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Detectives with the Nash County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man died in Wilson on Sunday.

Deputies responded to the 9000 block of London Church Road after a report of shots fired at a residence.

Upon arrival, deputies found a large crowd loitering outside of a residence. An injured man was found outside.

The man was transported to UNC-Nash where he died from his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing by Nash County detectives. Anyone with information related to this incident, please call the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459-4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationdeath investigationWilsonNash County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
2 arrested in shooting of woman found dead at entrance to Sanford hospital
Former Playboy model strangled in Pennsylvania apartment
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
ICE arrest man wanted for murder who was driving pregnant wife to hospital
More homicide investigation
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Golden Knight killed in plane crash while off-duty, Army says
Inmate dies inside Durham County Detention Facility
7 people arrested during rally on UNC's campus near the Silent Sam monument
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
8 people, 6 of them kids, killed in Chicago apartment fire
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
Show More
Over 2,000 licenses printed with errors, DMV says
3 hurt after overnight shooting in Raleigh
12-year-old boy gets around with help of special Star Wars wheelchair
'Back to School' event in Chapel Hill draws fun, food, face painting
One hurt after shooting outside Fayetteville Food Lion
More News