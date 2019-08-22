homicide

Investigation underway after 26-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police officers are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found unresponsive following a shooting call Thursday morning.

Police said it happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Nancys Circle.

Officers were responding to a shots fired call and found a 26-year-old man unresponsive.

The victim was transported to Nash UNC Health Care where he later died.

Rocky Mount officials said there have been 13 homicides this year with two reclassified as justified.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.
