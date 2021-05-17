Homicide ruled out in death of missing 22-year-old woman, Raleigh police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman's body found in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said Wednesday that homicide has been ruled out in the death of Amber Lynn Lightsey.

On Monday, Raleigh Police identified a body found off N. Rogers Lane as that of the 22-year-old Lightsey, who had been missing for several days.

She was reported missing May 13.

Amber Lynn Lightsey

Via Raleigh Police Department



Officers were called to the 1000 block of N. Rogers Lane at approximately 10:38 p.m. Sunday, where they found the woman's body.

Police said on Friday that Lightsey had last been seen about 4 a.m. leaving her job at Amnesia Nightclub driving a 2008 Toyota Camry.

"She had a beautiful soul, big smile. She would help anybody she could," her mother, Valencia Lightsey told ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez. "She was just happy."

She was working as a waitress at the nightclub but wanted to be a cosmetologist, her mother said.

Valencia Lightsey said Monday that police hadn't told her many details and no other information was immediately released by RPD.

Though homicide has been ruled out, police said the death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighmissing womanbody founddeath investigationraleigh police
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh housing inventory down 55%, homes selling past asking price
Schools need millions to fix HVACs: What it means for COVID transmission
Raleigh restaurant owner defends social post about vaccine cards
Mic check! Concerts, festivals returning to Raleigh this year
National Hurricane Center already watching a potential storm
Restaurants struggle to hire staff as influx of customers increases
Cooper unveils recommendations for NC's American Rescue Plan funds
Show More
NC at risk for future fuel, natural gas disruptions, experts say
3 deputies return to work after DA's decision in Andrew Brown case
Walgreens joins stores allowing fully vaccinated customers to drop masks
US Education Secretary to tour Cary pre-K center with Gov. Cooper
LATEST: 47% of NC adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News