Hope Mills Police seek armed bank robbery suspect

Images of the Hope Mills bank robbery suspect. (Hope Mills Police Department)

HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
Hope Mills Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank Monday.

It happened inside CresCom Bank at 3103 North Main St.

Police said the armed suspect entered the bank about 11 a.m. and then fled in a white or light gray 2003 or 2004 Ford Explorer 4-door SUV with black running boards and no registration plate.

Surveillance image of the getaway Ford Explorer.



He was last seen heading north on North Main Street.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and between 160-170 pounds. He was wearing red pants, a red polo style shirt turned inside out with a black hoodie underneath, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, is asked to please contact Detective S. Sullivan of the Hope Mills Police Department at (910) 425-4103 during normal business hours. After 5 p.m. or on weekends please
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberyarmed robberycumberland county newsHope Mills
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News