Deputies investigate after Fayetteville man shot and killed

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday.

On Saturday, deputies identified the victim as Lowell Anderson, 58, of Fayetteville.

The shooting happened just before 10:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Town Street in Hope Mills.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sgt. J. McLeod at (910) 677-6592 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.