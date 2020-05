#CCSO received a 911 call at 4:38 a.m. for a shooting at 578 Participle Court in Hope Mills. Homicide detective now have an active crime scene. More detail to follow as the case progresses. pic.twitter.com/QtoH6uzXPx — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) March 29, 2020

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Hope Mills Sunday morning.According to the sheriff, a shooting call came in around 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Participle Court.Homicide detectives are investigating the active crime scene.