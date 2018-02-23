Cumberland County student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the school,' deputies say

Christopher Tavon Mitchell (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
A student at Gray's Creek High School was arrested Friday after he allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school and open fire.

Christopher Tavon Mitchell, 17, made the threat to his teacher after he showed up an hour late to class.

Mitchell was arrested by Cumberland County sheriff's deputies.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office reminds parents to be involved with your children and speak with them about the importance of immediately reporting any threats they hear or see. If a child isn't comfortable talking to a teacher, they can anonymously call the Speak Up hot line at (866) SPEAK-UP or (866) 779-8587.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsarrestthreatschool safetycumberland county schoolsCumberland CountyHope Mills
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News