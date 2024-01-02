Retired officer returns to streets with 'Hope One Van'

RIO GRANDE, New Jersey -- Officer Scott Mason is helping those suffering from drug abuse and homelessness on the same streets he once surveyed as an undercover cop.

"I think everybody that gets into this line of work, they want to get in this to help people and to make a change," he said.

That feeling stayed with him after he retired. And when Mason decided to get back to work, Sheriff Bob Nolan had the perfect plan.

Mason was appointed as the Community Outreach Coordinator of the Law Enforcement Division of the Cape May County Sheriff's Office.

And through it, he pioneers the Hope One Van program.

The Hope One Van drives to various locations two to three times per week to connect people with job opportunities, rehab, affordable housing, and more.

The program also has iterations in other New Jersey counties.

This time, the van drove to The Branches Outreach Center and teamed up with other local organizations to provide health products, haircuts, and more.

"You're hoping one person stops and that really needs it," said Mason. "You're looking for that one person that you can really help and make a connection with and that's what it's all about."

To learn more, visit their website: hopeonecmc.org