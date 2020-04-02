Health & Fitness

Raleigh HopeLine helps soothe worries during COVID-19 crisis

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More people are turning to a Raleigh crisis invention hotline as they struggle with anxiety and fear caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Probably every single call that we've had referenced this in some way," said HopeLine Executive Director Lauren Foster.

Calls to HopeLine have increased by about 20 percent. There were more than 1,700 calls in March.

Foster said there are a host of reasons why people are having a hard time dealing with the crisis. Money is starting to become a problem in some households or perhaps a loved one has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Foster said self-isolation can be detrimental to someone's mental health.

"The social distancing is hard for people," Foster said. "What we've been telling people is social distancing is not emotional distancing. You can still reach out to family or friends and utilize some of the technology," she said of video messaging such as FaceTime or Zoom.

Foster encourages people to make a schedule and try to keep it, so they are not just sitting at home running down the clock every day.

"What time they wake up, when they eat breakfast, what time they are going to watch TV or do work or any of those kinds of things," she said.

Foster is also urging people not to watch news all day long.

"I think that's a trigger for a lot of people. It's being overwhelmed with information and kind of difficult information to understand how that applies to them," she said.

HopeLine offers a program that specifically reaches out to senior citizens during this time.

The Reassurance Program is designed for elderly, home-bound folks. They will receive a daily check-in phone call from volunteers.

Children can enroll elderly parents.

"It helps not only the person, but we do interact with the families as well," Foster said.

You can reach HopeLine by calling or texting (919) 231-4525 or (877) 235-4525.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighwake countycoronavirusmental wellnesspandemicstaying healthysenior citizenscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News