Horrifying video shows passengers being flung from Georgian ski lift

EMBED </>More Videos

Eleven people were injured after a ski lift in the Eurasian country Georgia malfunctioned, flinging passengers off into the snow below. Warning: Some may find this video disturbing. (Yuri Leontyev/Instagram)

Eleven people were injured after a ski lift in the Eurasian country Georgia malfunctioned, flinging passengers off into the snow below.

The horrifying accident happened at the Gudauri resort in the Caucus mountains. In videos taken of the incident, some riders are seen falling into the snow before reaching the end while others were forcibly flung off at the bottom of the lift as the chair rounded a corner.

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing or upsetting.


A local health spokesperson told ABC News that eight of the injured riders were taken to a local hospital, though none suffered critical or life-threatening injuries.

The Mountain Resorts Development Company blamed the malfunction on a faulty rope in the lift system.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldeuropeaccidentski resortsskiing
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News