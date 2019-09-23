Three-vehicle crash involving horse-trailer causes delays along I-95 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A three-vehicle crash involving two cars and a horse-trailer caused delays along I-95 North in Cumberland County on Sunday afternoon.According to NCDOT, the crash occurred just north of exit 65 (Godwin Falcon Road) just before 2:30 p.m. It caused major backups from mile marker 67 to mile marker 59.North Carolina Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet pickup was pulling the horse-trailer when it crashed.All of the people and the horses involved in the crash are expected to be OK.