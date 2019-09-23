Three-vehicle crash involving horse-trailer causes delays along I-95 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A three-vehicle crash involving two cars and a horse-trailer caused delays along I-95 North in Cumberland County on Sunday afternoon.

According to NCDOT, the crash occurred just north of exit 65 (Godwin Falcon Road) just before 2:30 p.m. It caused major backups from mile marker 67 to mile marker 59.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet pickup was pulling the horse-trailer when it crashed.

All of the people and the horses involved in the crash are expected to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countycumberland county newstraffictraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 tropical systems brewing in the Atlantic Ocean
Gov. Roy Cooper touring Ocracoke after Hurricane Dorian
UNC Charlotte shooting victim honored with corn maze
Driver slams into clubhouse at Raleigh apartment complex
69-year-old Harnett County man drowns at Topsail Beach
'Hurricane Dorian Jeep' going on tour for Dorian victims
Officer suspended after arresting 6-year-old and 8-year-old
Show More
Fuquay-Varina welcomes newly renovated community library
La Fiesta Del Pueblo draws large crowd to downtown Raleigh
Four displaced after Durham apartment fire
Emergency water line repair causes road closures at Brier Creek
Driver killed in Harnett County crash
More TOP STORIES News