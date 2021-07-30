horses

CO horses on the loose spark police chase; trooper describes Wild West-like scene: video

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Cowboy comes to rescue after CO horses get loose on highway

EAGLE, Colo. -- A spooked horse led to a mini stampede in a very risky place -- an interstate at night.

Luckily, local law enforcement had some help on horseback, KCNC reported.

State patrol officers are used to seeing horsepower on display, but a literal horse pursuit was caught on camera in Colorado.

All it took was one horse getting spooked by an electric fence after a rodeo.

"And they all took off running down a fairgrounds road," Trooper Jake Best said.

RELATED: Carol Stream woman charged after Yellowstone grizzly bear encounter

Then they headed to the interstate, where Best was in "trot" pursuit.

And he wasn't alone. While other troopers were controlling traffic, Best got some unexpected buckaroo backup.

"We even saw a cowboy riding down the interstate, trying to catch up to them, to rope them and stop that lead horse," the trooper said. "Uh, so my goal was to try and get in front of them and slow them down."

It worked. The horses were eventually steered safely into a field, where community members assisted with the round-up.

"We were lucky there was enough cowboys in town. Otherwise we would've had a much larger mess," Best said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscoloradopolice chasehorsesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HORSES
Compton Cowboys introduce equestrian culture to neighborhood kids
563-acre Sandy Pines Preserve opens in Wake County
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
Horse hospital, home destroyed in overnight fire
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News