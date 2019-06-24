Hot air balloon in Hannibal, Missouri, hits spectators during hard landing

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- A celebration in Missouri turned scary Saturday after a hot air balloon made a hard landing in the middle of a crowd.
It happened at about 6 p.m. during a hot air balloon festival in Hannibal, Missouri, that was part of the city's bicentennial celebrations.
The scary moment was caught on camera and is hard to watch at some moments as the balloon hits several people during its hard landing.
One little girl suffered minor injuries, the Hannibal Bicentennial Celebration committee told CNN affiliate KHQA. Another person told KHQA that his mother had been knocked down by the balloon basket and suffered a cut to her hand but was otherwise okay.
Though fire trucks and ambulances were seen on the scene, officials said the "all clear" was given early on and the event continued as planned.
