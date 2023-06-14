Fire at Chapel Hill Red Roof Inn causes evacuation Wednesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A hotel in Chapel Hill caught fire Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at the Red Roof Inn off Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard near Interstate 40.

The fire sparked around 9:45 a.m.

Chopper 11 flew over the building at 10:15 a.m. and the fire appeared to already be out. Windows in a second floor unit looked to have been smashed out.

Some people could be seen sitting on the curbside outside the hotel.

There's no reports of injures at this time.

The cause of the fire and circumstances surrounding it have not yet been released.