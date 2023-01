Flames burn through roof of Raleigh home

Firefighters are battling flames at a home on Castlebrook Drive in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Firefighters are battling flames at a home on Castlebrook Drive in Raleigh.

The home is located in a residential area in eastern Raleigh near the Neuse River.

Flames have burned holes through the home's roof. Firefighters have been seen on top of the house working to put out the fire.

