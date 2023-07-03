Lawsuit accusing House Speaker Tim Moore of affair 'resolved'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- House Speaker Tim Moore is no longer facing legal action, according to the lawyer of the man who was suing the high-profile politician.

Alicia Jurney, an attorney representing Scott Lassiter, said the lawsuit for alienation of affection had been settled, according to our news gathering partners at News & Observer.

In a television interview, Moore acknowledged having a "casual" relationship with Lassiter's wife but rejected other legal claims filed against him as "absolutely 100% false."

Moore, who has been elected to five terms in the job since 2015, is the state's longest-serving House speaker.

Lassiter was seeking at least $200,000 in compensatory and punitive damages against Moore and another unidentified man whom Lassiter said conspired with Moore.

The Lassiters separated on January 11, 2023, according to the lawsuit.

Lassiter said in the lawsuit that he surveilled his wife days before Christmas and saw her and Moore having dinner at a Raleigh steakhouse. He said Mrs. Lassiter told him she was going to the movies with a female friend. Lassiter said he confronted his wife when she returned home and that's when she confessed to the affair.

On December 26, 2022, Lassiter said he met with Speaker Tim Moore at a Biscuitville in Raleigh and Moore admitted to the multi-year affair.