ACCUWEATHER

Hurricane Maria: How rural Utuado, Puerto Rico, survived isolated after the storm

EMBED </>More Videos

After Hurricane Maria washed out the main bridge into town, Utuado residents had to build a makeshift zip line to ferry supplies across a raging river. (AccuWeather)

UTUADO, Puerto Rico --
After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico last year, residents in one rural area were so isolated from the rest of the island that they began to refer to themselves as Campamento los Olvidados (Camp of the Forgotten).

Flash flooding from Rio Abajo destroyed bridges leading into Utuado, leaving dozens of families with no connection to the outside world. The National Guard didn't arrive until October 6, but by then, the residents had helped themselves, they told AccuWeather.

It took months for the government and the military to fix the bridges leading into town, so residents got creative with what they had on hand. They used a shopping cart to create a makeshift zip line that could pass supplies, food, water and even people across the river.

The main bridge into town wasn't repaired in March, six months after the storm hit.
Related Topics:
accuweatherpuerto ricohurricane mariau.s. & worldsevere weatherhurricanestorm damage
ACCUWEATHER
Power outage tips and resources during Florence
How to stay safe during flooding from Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel North Topsail Beach
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
More accuweather
Top Stories
County-by-county list of closures: 750 roads still closed in NC
Florence by the numbers: Trump says 'a lot of money' is coming to NC
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
'She went off:' Rite Aid worker kills 3, then herself at Maryland warehouse
'No reliable, safe way into Wilmington:' NCDOT says due to Florence flooding
Florence flooding: Fayetteville sees more rain than usual in September
Rolesville couple, 2 kids dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-85
'Just step up:' Volunteer says more people need to help Florence victims
Show More
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
What's in the floodwater? A lot of health hazards, experts say
Relief money available for 18 NC counties, applications now open
Fewer than 100,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
How to avoid scams while helping victims of Hurricane Florence
More News