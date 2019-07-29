How to buy and sell clothing, accessories from your phone

Poshmark
If you plan on buying from Poshmark, you should know:
-Sellers get to pick the price of their items, but negotiations are welcome.
-Shipping typically costs $6.99, and the package should be at your house two days after the seller drops it in the mail.
-You can file a complaint if the item arrives and is not as described or is not authentic. But don't expect to return an item if it doesn't fit or you change your mind
-Poshmark encourages buyers to rate sellers.
-If items do not ship after a certain time, order can be cancelled.
If you plan on selling on Poshmark, you should know:
-The buyer pays shipping.
-Poshmark sends the seller a shipping label to print out, so need to go to the post office.
-Funds made can remain in Poshmark account for future purchases, or can be transferred to a bank account.
-Poshmark takes 20% of a sale, the buyer earns 80%. So, if an item is sold for $100, expect to make $80.
Mercari
If you plan on buying on Mercari, you should know:
-Prices are set by the seller, but can be negotiated.
-Buyers are encouraged to rate sellers after receiving items.
-If you receive your item and its not like described, Mercari offers a money back guarantee -- You can cancel a purchase anytime before it's shipped.
If you plan on selling on Mercari, you should know:
-You set the shipping price.
-Mercari takes 10% of the sale. So if you sell something for $100, expect to make $90.
-Mercari offers prepaid label options.
-You can rate buyers.
-You can transfer funds to your bank account or you can use your balance to buy on the app.
eBay
If you plan on buying on eBay, you should know:
-Sellers set their own prices, though some sellers allow offers and "buy it now" options.
-Sellers set their own shipping prices.
If you plan on selling on eBay, you should know:
-eBay offers payment through direct deposit or Paypal.
-Selling fees vary by category.
The Real Real
If you plan on buying on from The Real Rea, you should know:
-You're dealing with a business, not a person utilizing an app to sell, so there is a middle man.
-Authenticity is guaranteed.
-Photos are taken by the company, not the person who consigned the item.
If you plan on selling on The Real Real, you should know:
-The Real Real operates through consignment.
-The option to have your items picked up at your home is available in some cities.
-Items can be shipped directly to The Real Real with a prepaid label.
-The Real Real sets prices.
-Sellers make up to 85% of the sale.
-Sellers can get paid through direct deposit, site credit, or a check.
thredUP
If you plan on buying on thredUP you should know:
-thredUp operates through consignment.
-Photos are taken by the company, not the person who consigned the item.
-If you don't like your purchase, for any reason, the site offers free returns (if the item is in it's original condition) within 14 days.
If you plan on selling on thredUP you should know:
-thredUp allows you to send in your items with a seller's kit -- You can choose to donate the items that thredUp can't sell.
-The amount you can make varies, expect to make 5-90% of the listing price.
If you plan on selling items on your own (through Poshmark, Mercari, or eBay) make sure you're taking quality photos of the items, and take multiple photos.
Make sure you're providing a clear description so sellers know exactly what they're buying.
If you plan on buying through non-consignment options, make sure to ask any questions you have about an item.
If a seller is non-responsive, it could mean that the item isn't a good match for you. The item may not ship quickly, or worse: at all.
