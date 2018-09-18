ABC11 TOGETHER

How to donate blood to help Florence victims

EMBED </>More Videos

The Red Cross stresses the importance of donating after a disaster. This includes replenishing blood supplies.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
After any disaster, one urgent need is for blood donations.

ABC11 Together and the American Red Cross are teaming up on Tuesday, September 18, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a Hurricane Florence Relief Drive.

In the wake of the storm, the Red Cross said it has been forced to cancel more than 170 blood drives this week. The organization estimates they lost 4,600 donations due to these cancellations.

Find a blood drive near you on the website of the American Red Cross.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricanehurricane florenceabc11 togetherNCNew Bern
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Together: The community helps each other after Florence
Michael Jordan donating $2M to Florence relief efforts
Evacuations issued in Cumberland County; list of area shelters
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
More abc11 together
Top Stories
Florence flooding updates: 'Sunshine doesn't necessarily mean safety'
How to get in and out of Wilmington after Florence road closures
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
Florence Flooding: When floodwaters will go away
WATCH: Chopper11 HD provides an aerial view of the damage from Florence
'I couldn't hold on' - Mom describes how baby was swept away
Cape Fear River at flood stage, expected to pass Matthew
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
Show More
More than 317,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
Evacuations issued in Cumberland County; list of area shelters
ABC11 Together: The community helps each other after Florence
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
More News