How to donate blood to help Florence victims

After any disaster, one urgent need is for blood donations.
ABC11 Together and the American Red Cross are teaming up on Tuesday, September 18, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a Hurricane Florence Relief Drive.
In the wake of the storm, the Red Cross said it has been forced to cancel more than 170 blood drives this week. The organization estimates they lost 4,600 donations due to these cancellations.
Find a blood drive near you on the website of the American Red Cross.
Related Topics:
hurricanehurricane florenceabc11 togetherNCNew Bern
hurricanehurricane florenceabc11 togetherNCNew Bern