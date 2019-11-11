The 411: How to get to Sesame Street, a 50-year journey

  • Mercury will be gliding across the sun and it only happens about 13 times every 100 years.
  • Sears will close more stores in February with going out of business sales starting on Dec. 2.
  • Sesame Street has been on the air for 50 years! The Empire State Building lit up yellow and green in honor of the anniversary.
  • Sisters Alex and Caroline Fisher are selling lemonade and baked goods to raise money to feed families for Thanksgiving. Awesome job!
