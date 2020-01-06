How to help families forced to leave McDougald Terrace amid carbon monoxide scare

In early January, Durham Housing Authority began "immediate emergency relocation" of families living at McDougald Terrace. The evacuations came after at least seven carbon monoxide poisonings in December.
Hundreds of residents were evacuated from their homes and relocated to area hotels.
Several of the hotels where the McDougald Terrace residents are now living do not have kitchens or appliances. That has left them without the means to cook, forcing them to spend money on food.
McDougald Terrace's Public Housing Resident Council President Ashley Canady teamed up with several local organizations and restaurants to collect items for residents who were forced to evacuate.
Canned goods, paper products, hygiene kits, diapers pile up as donations for evacuated McDougald residents continue to pour in. Residents were evacuated last week and have been living out of area hotels as DHA continues their carbon monoxide investigation. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vbPvzYFtdS— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) January 6, 2020
Canady is currently collecting:
- Clothing (children's & adult)
- Shoes
- Jackets
- Sweaters
- Hats/Scarves
- School Supplies
- Toiletries
- Feminine products
- Baby supplies (diapers, wipes and formula)
- Blankets
- Canned Food
- Cleaning Supplies
If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at 51 Ridgeway Avenue, Apartment B.
McDougald Terrace is Durham's largest and oldest public housing communities.