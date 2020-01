How to help families forced to leave McDougald Terrace amid carbon monoxide scare

EMBED >More News Videos 12-year-old says she afraid she may die if she returns to her McDougald Terrace home

Canned goods, paper products, hygiene kits, diapers pile up as donations for evacuated McDougald residents continue to pour in. Residents were evacuated last week and have been living out of area hotels as DHA continues their carbon monoxide investigation. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vbPvzYFtdS — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) January 6, 2020

Clothing (children's & adult)

Shoes

Jackets

Sweaters

Hats/Scarves

School Supplies

Toiletries

Feminine products

Baby supplies (diapers, wipes and formula)

Blankets

Canned Food

Cleaning Supplies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The investigation into carbon monoxide concerns at Durham's McDougald Terrace is turning critical as residents who were displaced scramble for resources and food.In early January, Durham Housing Authority began "immediate emergency relocation" of families living at McDougald Terrace. The evacuations came after at least seven carbon monoxide poisonings in December.Hundreds of residents were evacuated from their homes and relocated to area hotels.Several of the hotels where the McDougald Terrace residents are now living do not have kitchens or appliances. That has left them without the means to cook, forcing them to spend money on food.McDougald Terrace's Public Housing Resident Council President Ashley Canady teamed up with several local organizations and restaurants to collect items for residents who were forced to evacuate.Canady is currently collecting:If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at 51 Ridgeway Avenue, Apartment B.McDougald Terrace is Durham's largest and oldest public housing communities.