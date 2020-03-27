abc11 together

How to help Hillsborough hospitality workers

The Hillsborough/Orange Co. Chamber of Commerce has started the "Hillsborough Hospitality Help" GoFundMe Campaign

Smaller towns like Hillsborough have seen a large segment of its population lose their primary means of income due to closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hillsborough/Orange County Chamber of Commerce has started the "Hillsborough Hospitality Help" GoFund Me Campaign for businesses (individuals welcome too!) to help their displaced employees that are referred to the chamber by their local employer.

If you'd like to donate to the fund, click here. For those who do not want to contribute online, checks can be mailed to 200 N. Churton St., Hillsborough, NC 27278, with #3H indicated in the memo and payable to Hillsborough/Orange Co. Chamber of Commerce.

