Early voting, absentee, voter registration: A guide to voting in North Carolina in 2020


The voter registration deadline for the November 3, 2020 general election is October 9, 2020. Eligible individuals who miss this deadline may register to vote and cast a ballot at the same time during early voting with same day registration.

The early voting period for the 2020 general election is October 15 through October 31. Eligible individuals may register to vote during this period.

