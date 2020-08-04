u.s. & world

Huge explosions rock Lebanon capital Beirut with widespread damage, injuries

BEIRUT -- Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.

An Associated Press photographer near the port saw people lying injured on the ground, and hospitals called for blood donations, but exact casualties were not immediately known.

Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceiling collapsed and windows were shattered.



The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon's southern border.

Online video showed a column of smoke rising from the port area from what appeared to be an initial explosion, followed by a massive blast that sent up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave racing over the city.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where fireworks were stored.

People walk at the scene of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4, 2020.

Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
US Navy's 1st Black female fighter pilot gets 'Wings of Gold'
What could learning be like during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Honda recalls total of 1.6M vans, SUVs in 4 different US recalls
Husband and wife of 35 years die of COVID-19 days apart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 2 children missing after Bertie County tornado
LIVE: Isaias cleanup begins as storm moves north
Part of Durham Freeway closed after deadly crash
COVID-19 LATEST: Multiple people who went to funeral test positive
More than 300K power outages reported across NC
Brunswick County sees house fires, rescues after Isaias lands
Teen wrestler's mom pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
Show More
Husband and wife of 35 years die of COVID-19 days apart
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near mansion party
Burger King worker killed in food delay shooting, police say
Duke Energy does not expect COVID-19 to hamper power restoration
Patio furniture could become projectiles during a tropical storm
More TOP STORIES News