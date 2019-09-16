Mulch fire sparked by spontaneous combustion irks Fearrington Village neighborhood

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A nearby smoldering mulch fire has been a safety hazard and annoyance for a Chatham County neighborhood this weekend.

The county fire department says a wood chip and debris dump, operated by Fearrington Village neighborhood developer R.B. Fitch, spontaneously combusted earlier in the week and has been burning for days. Smoke from the acre-wide pile has seeped into area homes.

The fire department has attempted to completely put out the fire several times, but it continues to smolder. Crews are hoping for rain to help extinguish the fire.

Chatham County officials say early reports indicate Fitch may have failed to follow proper safety procedures.
