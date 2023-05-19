Hulu offers limited-time deal to celebrate National Streaming Day

From May 19-27, subscribe to Hulu's ad-supported plan for just $2 per month for three months.

In honor of National Streaming Day, Hulu is offering viewers a limited-time deal* for ad-supported Hulu at a reduced cost.

From Friday, May 19, to Saturday, May 27, new and eligible returning subscribers can subscribe to Hulu's popular ad-supported plan for just $2 per month for three months.

The deal comes just in time for the season premieres of "The Great" (now streaming) "How I Met Your Father" (streaming May 23), "The Kardashians" (streaming May 25) and "The Bear" (streaming June 22). Subscribers can also enjoy exciting new titles like "Flamin' Hot" (streaming June 9), "The Clearing" (streaming May 24), "Class of '09" (now streaming), "Queenmaker" (now streaming), "White Men Can't Jump" (now streaming) and "Searching for Soul Food" (streaming June 2).

Regularly $7.99/per month, Hulu's ad-supported plan gives viewers unlimited access to a massive streaming TV library of hit shows like "Abbott Elementary," "Family Guy," "Bob's Burgers," "The Good Doctor" and "The Rookie."

This deal comes soon after the Walt Disney Co. announced plans to make Hulu content available via the Disney+ app for U.S. subscribers by the end of the year. Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will also remain available as stand-alone apps.

*Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only: $2/month for 3 months, then auto-renews at $7.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PT on 5/27/23. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only; Disney+ Basic (With Ads) subscribers are not eligible. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (With Ads) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing (including the Disney Bundle); not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.