hulu

Hulu drops new trailer for 'Dopesick,' miniseries tackling opioid epidemic

Watch the trailer for "Dopesick," Hulu's limited series that tackles one of America's greatest modern-day horrors.
EMBED <>More Videos

Hulu drops trailer for 'Dopesick,' miniseries tackling opioid epidemic

Hulu's drama miniseries "Dopesick" tackles one of America's greatest modern-day horrors: the opioid epidemic.

From executive producer Danny Strong and starring and executive produced by Michael Keaton, the eight-episode series chronicles how Purdue Pharma introduced OxyContin and triggered the worst drug epidemic in history.

The limited series is based on the bestselling nonfiction book "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America" by Beth Macy. The series transports viewers "to the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA," according to Hulu.

The series also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson. Guest stars include Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman.

The first three episodes of "Dopesick" premiere Wednesday, Oct. 13 on Hulu.

RELATED | Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez team up for new Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building'

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityhulutelevisionactorotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
HULU
Hulu's 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' cast talks season 2
TikTok's biggest star navigates life in Hulu docu-series
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' dissects Clinton scandal
Martin, Short, Gomez star in 'Only Murders in the Building'
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Record number of COVID patients on ventilator in NC
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Inside nonprofit helping Latino community during COVID pandemic
Duke provides training for Space X civilian passengers
Police: SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh hired man to kill him
Tropical depression likely to form off NC coast
Show More
Pfizer reveals new timeline for younger kids to get COVID vaccine
Florida shark attack caught on video
4 star gymnasts testify before Congress on Nassar investigation: WATCH
NC couple ties the knot on Frying Pan Tower
1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID since 1st US infection
More TOP STORIES News