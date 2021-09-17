localish

Made in America had a Wu Tang-themed bodega that brought New York to Philadelphia

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Made in America had a Wu Tang-themed bodega that brought NY to Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- Fans of Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga geared up for season 2 at the Wu-Tang Bodega at Made In America Festival.

The Wu-Tang Bodega is inspired by the group's roots in New York City and their rise to success with the creation of the 36 Chambers album; highlighted in season two of Wu-Tang: An American Saga.


Festival attendees had the chance to interact with the bodega and elements of the show leading up to the season premiere which aired September 8, only on Hulu.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamusicwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Bakery keeps Colombian food, culture alive in Philly
Caring Hearts Closet provides clothing, goods to those in need
Chicago pop-up bookstore offers 'pay what you can' services
Steam machines chug along at this antique museum
TOP STORIES
Faith Hedgepeth's dad watches as accused killer appears in court
FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots
Labor crunch could put damper on your holiday plans
Panel of judges rule 2018 Voter ID law unconstitutional
Army doctor who killed wife, daughters at Fort Bragg denied release
Man killed at Raleigh club was shot by security guard, police say
Show More
Investigation reveals Kabul airstrike targeted wrong vehicle
FBI investigating after human remains found in wooded area in RTP
Illinois grandmother's obituary takes aim at unvaccinated
TIMELINE: What happened the night Faith Hedgepeth was killed
Woman, 32, dies after being ejected from SUV in Fayetteville crash
More TOP STORIES News