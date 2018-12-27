Raleigh police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area near Martin Middle School in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.The remains were found in a woodline area in the 1700 block of Ridge Road.Police said in a news release that officers were called to the area at 11:54 a.m. but didn't release the nature of the call.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.