Death investigation underway after human remains found in woods near Martin Middle School in Raleigh

Raleigh police are investigating after human remains were found in a woodline area near Martin Middle School. (Video from Chopper 11 HD)

Raleigh police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area near Martin Middle School in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.

The remains were found in a woodline area in the 1700 block of Ridge Road.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to the area at 11:54 a.m. but didn't release the nature of the call.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
