Human-trafficking suspect on ICE's most wanted list captured at Detroit motel

By ABC7.com staff
DETROIT -- A suspected human trafficker who was on ICE's most wanted list has been captured after more than two years on the run.

Federal agents found 50-year-old Darrick Bell at an Econo-Lodge motel near Detroit.

Officers also found nearly $12,000 in cash and what they believe to be cocaine in the room.

Officials say Bell and his conspirators used drugs to coerce human trafficking victims into performing commercial sex work.

Bell also went by the aliases "Ghost" and "Tone."

Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement say Bell was the leader of what was described as a sophisticated human trafficking and drug operation.

In January 2017, nearly 200 agents and officers were involved in a raid on another motel in Detroit, in what was described as one of the largest human trafficking operations in that city's history.

They found human trafficking victims, drugs and a gun. But they say Bell managed to escape the raid and had been on the run until now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganfugitive arrestfugitivehuman traffickingmost wantedicedrugs
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Shattered:' Morrisville wedding venue closes, leaving couples out thousands
Controversial political billboard in North Carolina to be removed
Missing mom arrested, 4-year-old daughter found safe
This mom has made it her mission to feed Durham children in poverty
RetailMeNot will pay you $5,000 to go shopping
'Devastating:' 220 NC teachers suddenly laid off from virtual class program
Tropical system in Atlantic could become storm, depression
Show More
Part of 440 in Raleigh to become major construction zone for 4 years
Parasite forces temporary closure of public pool in Wake Co.
Bank robber hands teller note with name on it
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Raleigh
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home
More TOP STORIES News