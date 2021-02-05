Fuquay-Varina family calls for change after officers handcuffed 14-year-old in his own front yard

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fuquay-Varina family wants to see some changes after officers handcuffed a 14-year-old boy during an investigation into a stolen dirt bike."I also just feel humiliated because they made me seem like a criminal," 14-year-old Malcolm Ziglar said.On January 30, Malcolm was in his front yard with a friend. Fuquay-Varina police officers pulled up and within seconds both boys were handcuffed."They asked me if I was Malcolm and I said yes. And they said, 'Malcolm Ziglar?' And I said, 'Yes.' They said, 'Do you have any ID on you?' And I said, 'No,' and I was put in handcuffs," Malcolm recalled.Malcolm and his dad bought a dirt bike on Facebook marketplace. The teenager fixed up the bike to resell it, never realizing they bought a stolen bike."My son fully cooperated with the police officers' requests. My son also asked the officer numerous times if he could get the information to prove that he did not steal the dirt bike," said Ty Ziglar, Malcolm's mom.After putting Malcolm in handcuffs and putting him in the back of the police car, police made contact with Malcom's his dad, who provided the bill of sale. At that point, police released the young boy. But the Ziglar family said by that time the damage was already done.Now they want to see some changes."I must take back the power that was taken from my son that day and be a voice to the mothers and fathers that felt like my son when he said to me, 'Mom, there was nothing else that I could do,' Ty said.The Fuquay-Varina Police Department said it is investigating the officers' actions. The department also said it is listening to the Ziglars' concerns.The family has seen the body camera video from the arrest, and the police department has put in a court order to have it released to the public.