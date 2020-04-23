Coronavirus

Hummingbird Café in Raleigh giving laid off restaurant workers free meals, essential supplies

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- During the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are now without work, looking for jobs and, in some cases, looking for food. More than 700,000 unemployment claims have been filed in North Carolina since March 15 and tens of millions across the country are unemployed.

Triangle-area restaurant and hospitality workers let go in light of the pandemic can get some relief in Raleigh on Thursday at the Hummingbird Café.

The LEE (Let's Empower Employment) initiative is working with restaurants to provide to-go dinners for restaurant employees who lost their job. Those workers can pick up meals and essentials like diapers, wipes, canned goods, paper towels, ibuprofen from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Café.

All the food and supplies are free. Workers will need to bring proper ID paperwork such as a pay stub to verify they were a recent employee at a restaurant.

Hummingbird is at 1053 E. Whitaker Mill Road (Suite 111) in Raleigh. A big crowd is expected.
