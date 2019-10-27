Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 14

GREENVILLE, TEXAS -- Authorities say at least two people have died and 14 people were injured at a party in Greenville, Texas.

According to authorities, the party was a non-sanctioned homecoming party for Texas A&M Commerce.

Deputies were called to the party as a complaint of parking on the shoulder of Highway 380.

Deputies say approximately 750 people were at the party when they arrived and gun shots erupted 15 minutes later.

The deputies say they didn't see the shooter at the time because of the mass exodus and they didn't fire their weapons

Greenville is just northeast of Dallas and an 18 minute drive to campus.

Texas A&M Commerce has more than 12,000 students and it's officially homecoming weekend.

The Texas Rangers and the FBI are investigating. The shooter hasn't been identified and is still on the run. Authorities haven't named a motive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallastexas a&m universityshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6-year-old child, woman killed in Wake County crash, 2 others injured
Interim ECU chancellor resigns after photos with students at bar surface
Amber Alert issued for Va. teen believed to be with 33-year-old
Two charged after fight at Pittsboro monument protest
Meet the Nash Co. woman who helped solve the Deborah Deans case
Raleigh apartment fire leaves family of 6 without home
Missing 15-year-old Weldon girl found, Silver Alert canceled
Show More
Dad builds Star Wars Millennium Falcon model for sons' Halloween costume
VIDEO: Frightening moment as window washer left dangling
Cooper orders flags at half-staff for WWII hero whose remains come home
Caught on camera: Truck rams through gas station
Arrest made after Apex teen reports lewd video she got on social media
More TOP STORIES News