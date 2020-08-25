Laura could become Category 3 hurricane as it moves over warm water in Gulf of Mexico

5am Update from @NHC_Atlantic on #Laura now showing it could be a Major (Cat 3 or higher) Hurricane as it makes landfall sometime on Wednesday evening. #tropics #txwx #lawx pic.twitter.com/qUCOTvke8J — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 25, 2020

5am Update from @NHC_Atlantic on #marco #laura Both of them are still tropical storms and both are moving closer to the US #Tropics pic.twitter.com/stFqFkWJzw — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 24, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6241899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.

Marco made landfall Monday evening and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.

For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6242571" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Marco has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and will dissipate Tuesday, but Tropical Storm Laura could approach the Texas-Louisiana border as a major hurricane.Laura is just behind Marco, and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane with top winds now measured at 65 mph at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.The National Hurricane Center has increased the anticipated intensity of Laura, possibly having it hit as a Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds after moving over warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. Recent forecasts show Laura making landfall somewhere between central Louisiana and Houston Wednesday night into Thursday morning.Laura is just west of Cuba as of 5 a.m. Tuesday after hovering over Cuba on Monday. Laura has prompted a Hurricane Watch from Port Bolivar, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.The storm has killed 11 people in the Caribbean, where it triggered power outages and flooding across the Dominican Republic and Haiti.Laura would transition to a post-tropical depression and work its way through the Ohio River Valley and could race east to bring North Carolina some rain Friday night into Saturday.Marco brought heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday night into Tuesday morning. Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, close to New Orleans around 6 p.m. Monday night but the ragged storm continued to weaken.