Hurricane Eta tracks toward second landfall in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WTVD) -- Eta has strengthened back into a hurricane as it churns off the coast of Florida.

Hurricane Eta has sustained winds of 75 miles per hour. It is located about 130 miles west of Tampa, moving north northeast at 15 miles per hour.

Florida is now bracing for a second hit from the storm.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a hurricane watch for a 120-mile stretch that includes Tampa and St. Petersburg.

The storm has been in the Gulf of Mexico since making landfall in South Florida on Sunday and crossing over the peninsula.

Before hitting Florida, Eta pummeled Nicaragua and Mexico as a Category 4 hurricane. There it was blamed for nearly 70 deaths.

