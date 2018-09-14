Hurricane Florence: How to get help during the storm

A crisis situation can throw anyone into a panic, especially in the face of a monster storm like Hurricane Florence. Help is available, and here are some tips to get you the assistance you need.If an emergency is threatening your life or the lives of others around you, call 911.If you are trying to evacuate and need route information, call 211, or text FLORENCE to 898211.Shelter information, as well as information about available food and water, is also available by calling 211, or texting FLORENCE to 898211.In the event of a power outage, contact Duke Energy by texting OUT to 57801. You can also go online atIf you need other assistance and aren't sure where to start, you can call 211, or text FLORENCE to 898211.