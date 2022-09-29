Hurricane Ian brings deaths, damage, power outages to Florida; system downgrades to tropical storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- Ian's winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning, downgrading the system to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. The storm made landfall on Florida's west coast on Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency.

Ian, now a tropical storm, is near Florida's east coast and is moving back over water.

At least one person was confirmed dead, and Lee County's sheriff told ABC News "there were fatalities" in this "life-changing" storm.

As of 6 a.m., there are 2.02 million customers without power, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Ian, now a tropical storm, heads for South Carolina, Georgia coast

Ian, now a tropical storm, is near Florida's east coast and is moving back over water. Ian is expected to re-intensify and could be at near-hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday.

A hurricane watch has been issued for South Carolina and the Georgia coast.

Ian is producing catastrophic flooding over east-central Florida and is expected to produce life-threatening flooding, storm surge and gusty winds across portions of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

There are already more than 14,000 customers without power in Georgia.

-Sep 29, 8:45 AM EDT, ABC News' Max Golembo

Power restored to 502,100 customers, some will experience prolonged outages

Power has been restored to 502,100 customers, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Florida Power & Light Company said.

But, the power utility company warned that some customers may experience prolonged outages "because portions of the electric system in Southwest Florida will need to be rebuilt rather than repaired," FPL said in a statement.

The company said is still working to restore power to 1.2 million customers.

FPL said its workforce has increased to more than 20,000 people, including mutual assistance from 30 states, as it works around the clock to restore power.

"Hurricane Ian has forever altered the lives of so many of our fellow Floridians and we recognize the road to recovery will be long and challenging," Eric Silagy, chairman and CEO of FPL, said in a statement.

-Sep 29, 8:10 AM EDT

Ian a deadly, 'life-changing' storm, Lee County sheriff says

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC News' "Good Morning America" that Hurricane Ian was very unpredictable, with officials tracking the storm every minute and they didn't know where it would hit.

"This is a life-changing event for all of us. We tracked that storm up the coast of Florida, it was very unpredictable," Marceno said.

He added, "We didn't know where it would hit. I can tell you it came into Lee County strong and it was slow moving."

Marceno said there were fatalities, but he didn't yet know the exact number.

Marceno said they are already assessing the area, but the whole area is "crushed" and people are trapped. Marceno said they have thousands of 911 calls that they are currently answering.

"We still cannot access many of the people that are in need," Marceno said. "It's a real, real rough road ahead."

In Volusia County, on Florida's east coast, authorities said one person has been confirmed dead. A 72-year-old man who went outside to drain his pool was swept away and found dead in a canal behind the house.

-Sep 29, 7:58 AM EDT

Conditions in Kissimmee and neighboring counties in Florida worsened overnight

Flooding has hit several parts of the Orlando area, including Seminole, Osceola, Lake counties and other neighboring areas.

ABC News' Orlando affiliate WFTV said that first responders in Kissimmee rescued at least one person from a couple of vehicles that had been partially submerged during a storm surge overnight.

It is unclear how severe the damage is in the area but witnesses reported heavy and sustained wind and rain throughout the overnight hours.

-Sep 29, 6:42 AM EDT, ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway

Flash flood emergency declared near Orlando

A flash flood emergency was declared in areas north of Orlando as the region was hit by about a foot of rain, the National Weather Service said.

The declaration covered Sanford, Lake Mary and Heathrow, the service said. Nearby Central Orange, Seminole and South Central Volusia were also under flash flood warnings.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the service said. "Seek higher ground now! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses."

Parts of the region have seen more than 16 inches of rain within 24 hours, with more than 9 inches in the last six hours, making the storm a 1,000-year flood event in the Orlando area and to the north.

-Sep 29, 6:40 AM EDT, ABC News' Max Golembo and Kenton Gewecke

Ian becomes tropical storm with 65 mph winds

Ian's winds slowed to 65 mph early on Thursday morning, downgrading the system to a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

"The Hurricane Warnings along the east and west coasts of the Florida peninsula have been changed to Tropical Storm Warnings," the center said.

-Sep 29, 5:09 AM EDT, ABC News' Max Golembo