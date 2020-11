Hurricane Iota strengthens into Category 4 storm, forecast to bring extreme rain and life-threatening storm surge

Hurricane #Iota Advisory 12: Iota Has Continued to Strengthen Into a Dangerous Category 4 Hurricaneexpected to Bring Potentially Catastrophic Winds, Life-Threatening Storm Surge, and Extreme Rainfall Impacts To Central America. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 16, 2020

Hurricane Iota marks the latest chapter in a devastating hurricane season for Central America.Iota is headed toward Nicaragua and Honduras as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm and could become a Category 5 sometime on Monday. Iota is the 30th named storm of what's been a memorable hurricane season.Around 5 a.m., Iota was 25 miles northeast of Isla De Providencia, Colombia and moving west at 10 MPH. Evacuations are underway in low-lying areas as a Tuesday landfall is likely.Iota rapidly intensified overnight as it was a Category 2 storm just before 11 p.m. EST. The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm could bring potentially catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge and extreme rainfall.Honduras was already hit by Hurricane Eta, which slammed the region as aMany of the spaghetti models have the system making landfall Tuesday morning and continuing west into the Pacific Ocean. Iota is not expected to impact the United States.