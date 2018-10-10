Hurricane Michael Closings: Some area schools announce closings as the storm approaches

Hurricane Michael is a Category 4 storm and it is still on track to impact North Carolina.

As Hurricane Michael makes landfall on the Florida panhandle and heads toward North Carolina, some area district schools have decided to take preventative measures.

Durham, Cumberland, Johnston, Lee, Wayne and Moore County schools will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11 ahead of the hurricane.
In addition, Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools have decided to close three hours early.
