As Hurricane Michael makes landfall on the Florida panhandle and heads toward North Carolina, some area district schools have decided to take preventative measures.
Durham, Cumberland, Johnston, Lee, Wayne and Moore County schools will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11 ahead of the hurricane.
View a full list of school closings here.
In addition, Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools have decided to close three hours early.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Related Topics:
hurricane michaelschool closingsschoolshurricaneNC
hurricane michaelschool closingsschoolshurricaneNC