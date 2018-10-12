MIAMI, Fla. --Hurricane Michael was blamed for at least 13 deaths, including three in western North Carolina.
North Carolina authorities said a driver died after a tree fell on his car as Michael's wind and rain lashed the state on Thursday. The accident happened in Iredell County, north of Charlotte, where authorities reported strong winds.
Kent Greene, the county's director of emergency management and fire services, said the man, who was in his late 30s, died Thursday after his car was struck by a tree on Mocksville Highway east of Statesville.
The sheriff's office has urged people to stay off the roads until the storm and its after-effects clear.
Governor Cooper said in a release on Friday a car smashed into a tree, killing two people and bringing the storm's total death toll to 13.
McDowell County Emergency Management Director William Kehle says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Marion.
State emergency management spokesman Keith Acree said the 64-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man died after being airlifted to a hospital. His age was not immediately released.
In Florida, Gadsden County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Anglie Hightower confirmed that there were four storm-related deaths in the county.
In Seminole County, Georgia, 11-year-old Sarah Radney was killed when the winds picked up a portable carport and dropped it on her home. One of the carport's legs punctured the roof and hit her in the head, according to EMA Director Travis Brooks.
Virginia had five storm related deaths, including two people who were swept away from their vehicles by floodwaters.
Search-and-rescue teams fanned out across the Florida Panhandle to reach trapped people in Michael's wake Thursday as daylight yielded scenes of rows upon rows of houses smashed to pieces by the third-most powerful hurricane on record to hit the continental U.S.
One of the hardest-hit spots was Mexico Beach, where Michael crashed ashore Wednesday as a Category 4 monster with 155 mph (250 kph) winds. Video from a CNN helicopter Thursday revealed widespread devastation across the town of about 1,000 people.
Entire blocks of homes near the beach were washed away, leaving nothing but concrete slabs in the sand. Rows and rows of other homes were reduced to piles of debris or crumpled and slumped at odd angles.
Scott said the National Guard got into Mexico Beach and rescued 20 people who survived the direct hit. The town was under a mandatory evacuation order as the rapidly developing storm closed in, but some people were determined to ride it out.
A day later, the beach town was still tough to reach by land, with roads covered by fallen trees, power lines and other debris.
The governor pleaded with people in the hard-hit areas not to go home yet.
"I know you just want to go home. You want to check on things, and begin the recovery process," Scott said. But "we have to make sure things are safe."
Meanwhile, the Coast Guard said it rescued at least 27 people before and after the hurricane hit, mostly from homes along the Florida coastline, and searched for more victims.
Among those brought to safety were nine people rescued by helicopter from a bathroom of their Panama City home after their roof collapsed, Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Hodges said.
Florida officials moved patients from damaged health care facilities. Authorities said the state mental hospital in Chattahoochee, which has a section for the criminally insane, was cut off by land, and food and supplies were being dropped by air.
In North Carolina, still struggling to recover after Florence, up to 6 inches of rain had fallen in the mountains by Thursday morning, and authorities carried out several swift-water rescues.
"For North Carolina, Michael isn't as bad as Florence, but it adds unwelcome insult to injury, so we must be on alert," Gov. Roy Cooper said.
Along the 200-mile Panhandle, Michael washed away white-sand beaches, hammered military bases and destroyed coastal communities, stripping trees to stalks, shredding roofs, toppling trucks and pushing boats into buildings.
An Associated Press team drove for miles and encountered extensive destruction around Panama City. Though most homes were still standing, no property was left undamaged.
Downed power lines lay nearly everywhere. Roofs were peeled away and sent airborne. Aluminum siding was shredded to ribbons. Homes were split open by fallen trees.
Hundreds of cars had broken windows. Twisted street signs lay on the ground. Pine trees were stripped and snapped off about 20 feet high.
Vance Beu, 29, was staying with his mother at her home at Spring Gate Apartments, a complex of single-story wood-frame buildings. They piled up mattresses around themselves for protection.
A pine tree punched a hole in their roof, and Beu's ears popped because of the drop in barometric pressure from the storm. The roar of the winds, he said, sounded like a jet engine.
"It was terrifying, honestly. There was a lot of noise. We thought the windows were going to break at any time," Beu said.
Sally Crown rode out Michael on the Panhandle thinking at first that the worst damage was the many trees downed in her yard. But after the storm passed, she emerged to check on the cafe she manages and discovered a scene of breathtaking destruction.
"It's absolutely horrendous. Catastrophic," Crown said. "There's flooding. Boats on the highway. A house on the highway. Houses that have been there forever are just shattered."
More than 375,000 people up and down the Gulf Coast were ordered or urged to evacuate as Michael closed in. But it moved so fast and intensified so quickly that people didn't have much time to prepare, and emergency authorities lamented that many ignored the warnings.
Based on its internal barometric pressure, Michael was the third most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland, behind the unnamed Labor Day storm of 1935 and Camille in 1969. Based on wind speed, it was the fourth-strongest, behind the Labor Day storm (184 mph, or 296 kph), Camille and Andrew in 1992.