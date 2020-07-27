Weather

90 percent chance Isaias forms soon in Atlantic Ocean; early tracks push storm toward US East Coast

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new storm system in the Atlantic Ocean could form into a more organized system and approach the East Coast of the United States.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the area of low pressure has a 90 percent chance of forming into a tropical system in the next five days, and an 80 percent chance of doing so in the next 48 hours.

If the system does become tropical, it would take on the name Isaias.

Early tracks for Isaias send the storm toward Puerto Rico and Florida. Some models turn Isaias north toward North Carolina.

However, it is way too early to tell if Isaias will make landfall in North Carolina, or even bring any weather to our area at all.

The system won't be nearing the USA until the middle of next week.

"A long way to go on the forecast, so don't take this as Gospel. Just know that we are watching it," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormweathertropical weathertropical depressionsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: More than 1,100 remain hospitalized in NC
President Trump makes 1st visit to NC since March
Man in critical condition after shooting at Star Bar in Raleigh
Heat Index goes up to 105° on Monday
Caniacs show incredible support in Canes send off to Toronto
Duke limits housing to first-years, sophomores for 2020 school year
Mel Gibson reveals COVID-19 hospitalization
Show More
Trump says he won't throw out first pitch at Yankees game
Rep. John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time
Protesters arrested following Roxboro vigil for man shot by police
4 injured in southern downtown Raleigh shooting, police say
Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With The Wind' star, dies at 104
More TOP STORIES News