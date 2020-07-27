90 percent chance Isaias forms soon in Atlantic Ocean; early tracks push storm toward US East Coast

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new storm system in the Atlantic Ocean could form into a more organized system and approach the East Coast of the United States.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the area of low pressure has a 90 percent chance of forming into a tropical system in the next five days, and an 80 percent chance of doing so in the next 48 hours.
If the system does become tropical, it would take on the name Isaias.
Early tracks for Isaias send the storm toward Puerto Rico and Florida. Some models turn Isaias north toward North Carolina.
However, it is way too early to tell if Isaias will make landfall in North Carolina, or even bring any weather to our area at all.
The system won't be nearing the USA until the middle of next week.
"A long way to go on the forecast, so don't take this as Gospel. Just know that we are watching it," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.
