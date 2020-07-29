Weather

90 percent chance Tropical Storm Isaias forms in next 48 hours in Atlantic Ocean

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has a 90 percent chance to become Tropical Storm Isaias within the next two days.

According to the National Hurricane Center,- the storm currently has sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving west northwest at 23 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



The long-term forecast for the storm has it heading toward Florida. The system is expected to arrive there around Sunday morning.

It's still too early to tell what will happen after that, but some models do have the system turning north and heading toward North Carolina.

If that happens, the storm wouldn't arrive in our area until the middle of next week.

"This far out, there is not a model out there that is right. Just know that we are watching it," Big Weather said. "When we have a good idea of the track and if it will affect us, I promise you'll hear it. But for now, we're just keeping an eye on it."

Stay with the ABC11 First Alert Weather team as they monitor this storm and any threats it may bring to North Carolina.

