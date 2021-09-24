Weather

Hurricane Sam expected to rapidly intensify into major hurricane this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Hurricane Sam to rapidly intensify into major hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Sam has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and it will rapidly intensify in the coming days.

Sam is located about 1,500 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and is moving west at 15 mph.


Over the weekend, Sam is forecast to slow down and get stronger. It will likely be a major hurricane by Saturday.

Strengthening will continue into next week, and Sam is expected to still have sustained winds of 125 mph by Wednesday--at which point it will be nearing the Leeward Islands.

It's still too early to determine where Sam will end up, but there is some good news for the East Coast. There will be a series of troughs pushing off the coast which could help to steer Sam away.


There's also a system a bit closer to North Carolina that's got about a 40 percent chance to become a tropical depression.

The large area of showers and thunderstorms are centered a couple hundred miles east of Bermuda. The system could develop Saturday, but even if it does it won't strengthen too much and should stay out to sea.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical weatherhurricane
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News