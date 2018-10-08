HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane threat looms over Cumberland County community recovering from Florence

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Residents in Cumberland County who are still working to recover from record flooding during Hurricane Florence can't imagine another hit from a tropical system.

In Cumberland County's Overhills Park neighborhood, the thought is unbearable.

"Oh my God," said resident Mary Browning. "I tell you what. It can't do more damage than what it's done. My house has no wood or flooring in it. Anything."

Nearly 30 days post-Florence and Browning, along with other neighbors living in that community, continue to clean up the damage it left behind. The possibility of waging war once again with mother nature is overwhelming for them.

"That's depressing. I've never seen the river get that high. If it gets that high again, I don't know what we will do," said Browning.

The Little River overflowed into their communities and homes destroying many memories.

"My mother took both my kids and raise them in this house. I will spend the rest of my life making the last days of her is happy. It could flood 10 more times and I'll rebuild it 10 more times," Avis Rankins told ABC11.
