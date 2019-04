EMBED >More News Videos Hamilton the pig is hoping to bring the Canes luck in DC for Game 7.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- The Hurricanes are hoping for a second win against the New York Islanders in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Brooklyn at 3 p.m.The Canes are coming off a 1-0 victory Friday night in Game 1.Carolina's Jordan Staal scored during overtime to secure the win against the Islanders.Game 2 kicks off at 3 p.m. in Brooklyn.ABC11's Mark Armstrong is in Brooklyn covering the match. You can follow along with his coverage on his twitter @ArmstrongABC11 Game 3 will happen on May 1 at 7 p.m. in Raleigh