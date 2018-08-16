Husband charged with killing pregnant wife, 2 young daughters

A Colorado man is charged with killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters after the mother and their little girls were reported missing earlier this week.
Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and the couple's daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, were reported missing on Monday by a family friend, according to police in Frederick, about 35 miles north of Denver.
The FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation joined local police on the missing persons case, and on Wednesday night, authorities announced that Watts' husband, Chris Watts, was arrested.
Chris Watts, 33, was booked on three counts each of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Chris Watts had initially told reporters that his wife, 34, disappeared without a trace, leaving her purse and keys at home.
"When I came home and then walked in the house, nothing. Vanished. Nothing was here," he told ABC affiliate KMGH in Denver on Tuesday. "My kids are my life. ... I mean, those smiles light up my life."
